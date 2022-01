A San Jose restaurant is getting ready to move.

Poor House Bistro will be making the short trek to its new home in Little Italy Saturday morning. It will set up shop on West St. John Street next to Henry's Hi-Life.

Google purchased the land where the restaurant sits for its planned downtown mega campus.

The restaurant owner's family lived in the Victorian-era home before it was turned into a restaurant and live music venue in 2005.