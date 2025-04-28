Popular San Jose Chinese restaurant forced to close after nearly 3 decades, owner says

After nearly three decades of operations, the owner of a popular San Jose Chinese restaurant claims he is being forced to close the establishment.

Chef Li off Camden Avenue has been more than just an eatery for owner Eric Diec, it's been his home.

Diec said he considers his customers his family.

"I love every one of them, a lot,” he said.

Diec said he is forced to say goodbye to his customers now that his lease is up. Despite offering to pay more to renew it, he was unable to reach a deal with the property managers.

The owner said he suspects it's because the real estate management wants to bring in tenants connected to franchises in the Camden Plaza Park.

Redtree Partners, which manages the property, did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Sunday.

Alice Olmos said she rushed to Chef Li's to enjoy one last meal after learning it was closing.

"I have been coming here for over 25 years. The food is special. The people are special, and the ambience is great. I love coming here,” Olmos said.

Waitress Amy Wang said she learned English by interacting with customers over her 25 year tenure. It was her first job.

"I like all the people, they’re just like family. When I heard they were closing, I cried because I will miss everyone," Wang said.

Diec said he survived the COVID-19 pandemic, sunk thousands into remodeling the restaurant and planned on staying open for at least 5 more years.

Chef Li will serve customers till May 15.

Upon closing, Diec said he plans to pursue his second dream and open an orchid shop.