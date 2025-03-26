Popular Walnut Creek restaurant to close after nearly 3 decades

They brought a slice of the San Francisco Bay to landlocked Walnut Creek. But after nearly three decades, the owners of the popular Walnut Creek Yacht Club restaurant are ready to sail off into a new adventure: retirement.

Known for having the freshest seafood in Walnut Creek, the Yacht Club opened on May 7, 1997. They will be ending their journey nearly 30 years later on May 7.

“For 28 years, we became part of people’s lives and families. We had kids that came here when they were little, that come now with their kids and anniversaries and celebrations of life,” said co-owner and executive chef Kevin Weinberg. “It’s a lot, and in a business like this, you don’t often get that."

Weinberg, along with his partner Ellen McCarty, have decided to close the restaurant instead of selling it off to help preserve its legacy.

“We felt it would be best for people to remember the Yacht Club as it was, rather than a new operator trying to do it and change things. It’s a tough thing to do, take over an old established brand,” Weinberg added. “It’s been heartwarming and humbling. The outpouring of messages from people about ‘I did every anniversary here,’ ‘I met my husband here.’ Things like that, its tremendous.”

The Yacht Club, located on Bonanza Street in downtown Walnut Creek, announced their closure Monday after having a tough talk with staff.

“One of the guys in my kitchen, he’s worked for us since the day after we opened. We wanted to express our thanks and gratitude to our staff, we wouldn’t have been here or made it as far without them. New staff and old staff, they too are part of the legacy,” said Weinberg.

Longtime customer Mike Brazil stopped by Tuesday, after hearing about the closure.

“We’ve celebrated every event, from both my sons graduating high school, to my son’s wedding recently. My wife and I celebrated multiple anniversaries here, every opportunity we had,” said Brazil. “Every time you stop by, you see someone you know. And if you don’t know someone sitting on this side of the bar, you know everyone on the other side.”

The restaurant has been named “best seafood restaurant” by the East Bay Diablo Magazine 24 years in a row.

After Walnut Creek Yacht Club’s final day of service, they will be open on limited hours though the end of May to sell memorabilia and merchandise.

“After that, we have a lot of stuff to pack and put away and figure out what Ellen and I are going to do now,” said Weinberg. “I think I can figure it out. I mean, go sailing for sure.”