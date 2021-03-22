Porch Pantry in Oakley Provides Food for Those in Need

An East Bay woman is helping those in need right from her front porch.

Heather Ochoa of Oakley has set up a pantry outside her front door where people can come and grab food that they need.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"We're always here for you," Ochoa said. "No matter what, Monday through Sunday, you can always come and get food. You can personally message me anytime. We're always available for everyone."

Ochoa said when the pandemic first started, she noticed that the number of people needing food skyrocketed. At the same time, many food banks were cutting staff because of health concerns.

That's when Ochoa decided to open up the pantry at her home. Every day, she picks up food donations from various stores and places the items out on her porch for others to help themselves. She also makes deliveries, regularly bringing food to elderly families and to families with children.

"I feel like this is my purpose," Ochoa said. "I feel this is what God called me to do. I've always been a person who gives."