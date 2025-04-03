Portable generator refueling led to fire at Martinez Refining Company

A fire at the Martinez Refining Company on Wednesday night has been extinguished and one person is injured, according to Contra Costa Health.

According to the company, a portable generator had caught fire while it was being refueled around 7:50 p.m.

A hazmat team with Contra Costa Health responded to the fire, the department said around 8:20 p.m.

"We are monitoring to determine if there are any potential health concerns," said Contra Costa Health on social media. "At this time, we are not aware of any offsite impacts."

The refinery added that the contract worker refueling the generator had suffered an injury from the fire. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District confirmed they were assisting with a medical emergency.

The department said the refinery will submit a report to Contra Costa Health within 72 hours.

In February, the refinery also caught fire, and a report detailed that chemicals and combustion byproducts from the three-day fire earlier that month included those that can cause cancer and heart and lung disease.