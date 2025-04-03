Martinez

Portable generator refueling led to fire at Martinez Refining Company

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire at the Martinez Refining Company on Wednesday night has been extinguished and one person is injured, according to Contra Costa Health.

According to the company, a portable generator had caught fire while it was being refueled around 7:50 p.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

A hazmat team with Contra Costa Health responded to the fire, the department said around 8:20 p.m.

"We are monitoring to determine if there are any potential health concerns," said Contra Costa Health on social media. "At this time, we are not aware of any offsite impacts."

The refinery added that the contract worker refueling the generator had suffered an injury from the fire. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District confirmed they were assisting with a medical emergency.

The department said the refinery will submit a report to Contra Costa Health within 72 hours.

In February, the refinery also caught fire, and a report detailed that chemicals and combustion byproducts from the three-day fire earlier that month included those that can cause cancer and heart and lung disease.

Martinez Feb 11

Martinez community raises concerns following recent refinery fire report

Martinez Feb 6

Martinez refinery says ‘no significant' contaminant levels found from fire

Martinez Feb 3

Residents raise concerns following fire at Martinez Refining Company

Martinez Feb 2

Hydrocarbon leak led to Martinez Refining Company fire, officials say

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Martinez
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us