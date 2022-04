Highway 101 South in San Jose near the entrance to Interstate Highways 280/680 has been closed for an emergency attenuator, or "crash cushion" divider repair, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP announced the closure at 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

CHP estimates this area of the Bayshore Freeway will remain closed until at least midnight. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and avoid the area.