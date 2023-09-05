PENINSULA

Southbound I-280 reopens as police investigate shooting in area

By NBC Bay Area staff

A section of southbound Interstate 280 on the Peninsula was briefly closed by California Highway Patrol Tuesday as officers investigated a reported shooting.

CHP said the shooting happened sometime before 5:38 p.m. along San Bruno Avenue in San Bruno. One man was shot twice, according to CHP, and then drove onto I-280 before stopping just north of Trusdale.

First responders then took him to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic delays should be expected on southbound I-280.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

