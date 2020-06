First responders on Tuesday were working at the scene of a possible explosion and fire in downtown Stinson Beach, according to authorities.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Deputies, @CHPMarin and @marincountyfire on scene of structure fire in the area of downtown Stinson Beach. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hvOOd9AFUr — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) June 16, 2020

Stinson Beach Explosion- Raw VideoThis morning CHP Air 37 responded to a report of an explosion at Stinson Beach. ... Posted by CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Stinson Beach is a coastal community in Marin County.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.