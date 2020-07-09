Possible Human Remains Found Near Creek Bed in Santa Clara County

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating possible human remains found Thursday in the area of Richmond Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard in unincorporated San Jose.

Sheriff’s detectives and crime scene investigators at the scene said it’s too early to determine if the bones belong to a male or female.

Deputies responded to a creek bed in the area after a caller reported finding bones near what appeared to be a tent or homeless encampment, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

#BREAKING:

Sheriff’s detectives on the scene near the home of #SierraLamar in Morgan Hill. No official word on the nature of the investigation, but sources say the police presence is heavy. Sierra Lamar disappeared in 2012, and Antolín Garcia Torres was convicted for murder pic.twitter.com/4EVd4zEKWE — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) July 10, 2020

