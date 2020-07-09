Possible Human Remains Found Near Creek Bed in Santa Clara County

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating possible human remains found Thursday in the area of Richmond Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard in unincorporated San Jose.
Sheriff’s detectives and crime scene investigators at the scene said it’s too early to determine if the bones belong to a male or female.
Deputies responded to a creek bed in the area after a caller reported finding bones near what appeared to be a tent or homeless encampment, officials said.
No other information was immediately available.
