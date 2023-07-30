Possible pipe bomb found prompts evacuations in Fremont, police say

A possible pipe bomb was found in a Fremont business, which led to evacuations in surrounding buildings, the city's police department said Sunday.
According to police, officers were searching a business near the intersection of Industrial Place and Industrial Drive, when they found a possible bomb at around 1:30 p.m.
The officers then evacuated nearby buildings and contacted the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office's bomb squad, according to Sergeant Kim Macdonald with Fremont police. Macdonald added there were no reported injuries.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
An investigation is underway and officers are still onsite.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.