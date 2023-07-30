Possible pipe bomb found prompts evacuations in Fremont, police say

A possible pipe bomb was found in a Fremont business, which led to evacuations in surrounding buildings, the city's police department said Sunday.

According to police, officers were searching a business near the intersection of Industrial Place and Industrial Drive, when they found a possible bomb at around 1:30 p.m.

The officers then evacuated nearby buildings and contacted the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office's bomb squad, according to Sergeant Kim Macdonald with Fremont police. Macdonald added there were no reported injuries.

An investigation is underway and officers are still onsite.

Fremont police investigating suspected pipe bomb discovered in a business on Industrial Place. Nearby businesses evacuated. No reports of injuries. Police say the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was contacted. pic.twitter.com/EazDFSY3lu — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) July 30, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.