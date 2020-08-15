Possible Rotating Power Outages As Statewide Heat Wave Continues

As the statewide heat wave continues, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said rotating power outages may be needed Saturday.

In a statement, PG&E said the rotating power outages may tale place between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. but no final decision has been made by CAISO.

#BREAKING: @PGE4Me - Rotating Power Outages Could Happen Saturday Night from 5:00 to 10:00 PM California Grid Operator Monitoring Statewide Energy Usage, Coordinating with PG&E and the State’s Other Electric Utilities. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/X9EJRfb75H — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) August 15, 2020

PG&E continues to monitor the situation and encourages customers to conserve energy for the duration of the heat wave, which is expected to last through Wednesday.

On Friday, PG&R conducted rotating power outages per CAISO's orders and over 200,000 customers were without power for part of the night.

Keep the windows covered and avoid using electrical appliances - this heatwave is going to be here a while. Tips on saving energy, staying cool and making sure your family and friends are safe.https://t.co/JOICsJaNW6 pic.twitter.com/8KY49TUGHH — PG&E (@PGE4Me) August 15, 2020

In order to save energy, PG&E has released the following tips:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees when at home. If you're not home, turn it up to 85 degrees or turn it off.

Use a ceiling fan.

Cover windows.

Avoid using the oven and if possible cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside.

Limit the opening of refrigerators.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.