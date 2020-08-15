Heat Wave

Possible Rotating Power Outages As Statewide Heat Wave Continues

By Elizabeth Campos

1179237455
AFP via Getty Images

As the statewide heat wave continues, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said rotating power outages may be needed Saturday.

In a statement, PG&E said the rotating power outages may tale place between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. but no final decision has been made by CAISO.

PG&E continues to monitor the situation and encourages customers to conserve energy for the duration of the heat wave, which is expected to last through Wednesday.

On Friday, PG&R conducted rotating power outages per CAISO's orders and over 200,000 customers were without power for part of the night.

In order to save energy, PG&E has released the following tips:

  • Set the thermostat to 78 degrees when at home. If you're not home, turn it up to 85 degrees or turn it off.
  • Use a ceiling fan.
  • Cover windows.
  • Avoid using the oven and if possible cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside.
  • Limit the opening of refrigerators.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Heat Waverotating power outages
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us