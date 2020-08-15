Possible Rotating Power Outages As Statewide Heat Wave Continues

As the statewide heat wave continues, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said rotating power outages may be needed Saturday.
In a statement, PG&E said the rotating power outages may tale place between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. but no final decision has been made by CAISO.
PG&E continues to monitor the situation and encourages customers to conserve energy for the duration of the heat wave, which is expected to last through Wednesday.
On Friday, PG&R conducted rotating power outages per CAISO's orders and over 200,000 customers were without power for part of the night.
In order to save energy, PG&E has released the following tips:
- Set the thermostat to 78 degrees when at home. If you're not home, turn it up to 85 degrees or turn it off.
- Use a ceiling fan.
- Cover windows.
- Avoid using the oven and if possible cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside.
- Limit the opening of refrigerators.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.