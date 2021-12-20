Person Shot at Oakridge Mall in San Jose; Shelter-in-Place Issued: Police

One person was shot at Oakridge Mall in San Jose Monday evening, police said. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

People at the mall were instructed to shelter in place if they could.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said the shooting "does not appear to involve an active shooter."

Update: the Oakridge shooting does NOT appear to involve an active shooter. There is one injured victim, but shooting has not continued, according to the latest report. Many @SanJosePD are on the scene, and are working quickly to ensure everyone’s safety. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) December 21, 2021

Police said they received reports of shots being fired at 5:48 p.m.

It's unclear where exactly at the mall the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.