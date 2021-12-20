Person Shot at Oakridge Mall in San Jose; Shelter-in-Place Issued: Police

One person was shot at Oakridge Mall in San Jose Monday evening, police said. Their condition wasn't immediately known.
People at the mall were instructed to shelter in place if they could.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said the shooting "does not appear to involve an active shooter."
Police said they received reports of shots being fired at 5:48 p.m.
It's unclear where exactly at the mall the shooting occurred.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.