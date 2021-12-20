San Jose

Person Shot at Oakridge Mall in San Jose; Shelter-in-Place Issued: Police

Mayor Sam Liccardo said the shooting doesn't appear to involve an active shooter

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was shot at Oakridge Mall in San Jose Monday evening, police said. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

People at the mall were instructed to shelter in place if they could.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said the shooting "does not appear to involve an active shooter."

Police said they received reports of shots being fired at 5:48 p.m.

It's unclear where exactly at the mall the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose policeOakridge Mall
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us