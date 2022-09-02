CHP Releases Photo of Possible Suspect Vehicles in Jasper Wu Shooting in Oakland

The California Highway Patrol released the identification early Friday evening of two possible vehicles that may have been involved in a November 2021 fatal shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland that claimed the life of a 23-month-old Fremont boy.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, when CHP officers were notified of a shooting on northbound Interstate 880 near Interstate 980.

Although both involved vehicles immediately fled the scene that afternoon, an uninvolved victim's vehicle was located on southbound I-880 near the I-980 junction. A stray bullet struck a passenger in that vehicle, 23-month-old Jasper Wu of Fremont. The toddler was killed as a result of the shooting.

CHP detectives have identified two vehicles they believe were involved in the incident. One vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2010 gray Infiniti sedan. The second vehicle appears to be a gray Nissan sedan.

The incident has remained an active investigation, and the CHP acknowledges any assistance from the public in gathering information about the shooting is appreciated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.