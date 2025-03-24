Postal workers protest in San Jose amid Trump administration's possible takeover

Hundreds of postal workers and their supporters rallied in San Jose Sunday.

The San Jose march and rally was one of several around the nation after the Trump administration’s signal to possibly privatization of mail service. The day of action was called by the "National Association of Letter Carriers."

The group wants protection for more than 600,000 U.S. postal service workers and bring awareness to what they say are the dangers of privatization.

They added that it could hurt consumers with increased costs and slower service.

Many people waved signs reading "U.S. mail not for sale" and "stop the coup."