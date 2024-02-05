Stanford lab behind potential breakthrough in cancer detection

It's a blood test that could potentially save millions of lives by detecting cancer much earlier than before.

Inside a Stanford University lab, scientists are working on a way to detect cancer as early as possible by sequencing billions of DNA molecules from bodily fluids in a single experiment.

"We know that the chance of curing cancer is much higher if we detect it early," Dr. Max Diehn said.

Diehn is leading a team working to find cancer before a patient has signs they have it by taking samples of blood or urine.

"Since biological fluids like blood or even urine can integrate signals from all over the body, they're ideal sources for looking for evidence of cancer even when we don't even know if a patient may have cancer," Diehn said.

Early detection can lead to much earlier treatment. Also, the test can tell if someone who has been fighting cancer is cancer-free so they can stop their medication sooner.

Since this is happening at Stanford and the test involves blood, there are inevitable questions about the failure of Theranos.

Diehn said these samples are much larger and able to show results.

"We actually have to use multiple tablespoons of blood, multiple tubes of blood, not pin pricks of blood," he said.