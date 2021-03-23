Powell's Legal Defense: ‘Reasonable People' Wouldn't Believe Her Election Fraud Claims

Powell baselessly claimed votes were illegally switched on Dominion voting machines

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - NOV 19: Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference with Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020.
Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ex-Trump attorney Sidney Powell's weekslong campaign to invalidate the results of the 2020 election was not based in fact, her lawyers said Monday.

“No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact,” Powell's attorneys said in a court filing defending her against a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, the manufacturer of the election equipment she claimed was involved in the conspiracy to steal the election.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Powell, who for a time was part of former President Donald Trump's legal team fighting the election results, repeatedly and baselessly claimed that votes were illegally switched on Dominion voting machines.

Local

reopening the bay area 9 mins ago

San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin Counties Moved to Orange Reopening Tier

Business 3 hours ago

Prince Harry Joins Silicon Valley Mental Health Start-Up

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us