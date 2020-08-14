Power Outage in San Mateo, Foster City Affecting Nearly 34K Customers

There are large power outages in the area of Foster City and San Mateo Friday evening.

The outage is affecting 33,868 PG&E customers and is expected to last from one to three hours, the utility company said.

We are monitoring a large power outage affecting parts of Foster City and neighboring cities. please check https://t.co/DGrfj7KHAe for updates. Estimated time to restore power is 9pm. pic.twitter.com/D7UJxwrCpj — Foster City Police (@FosterCityPD) August 15, 2020

In San Rafael, 9,146 customers are affected by an outage for which there is no estimated time for restoration.

Police remind motorists to treat all intersections with inoperational traffic signals as four-way stops.

There are no further details at this time.