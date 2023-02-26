Thousands Still Dealing With Power Outages Following Bay Area Storm

Thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area kicked off their weekend in the dark.

The company said it’s because of the storms on Thursday and Friday. If customers were affected, they may qualify for the Safety Net program.

It’s a credit for those who lost power for more than 48 hours. PG&E will automatically apply the credit within the next two or three months. Customers could get $25 to $100 depending on how long the outage lasted.

Nathalie Vera has more in the video above.