Power Restored to All Affected By Peninsula Power Outage Including Stanford: PG&E

Three days after a power outage knocked out electricity to nearly 9,000 PG&E customers in San Mateo County Tuesday -- an outage that also included sprawling Stanford University -- a spokesperson for the utility said Friday night that all power has been restored to the affected areas.

Electricity was restored by 4 p.m. Friday to those affected by Tuesday's outage.

PG&E moved customers Friday afternoon from a temporary generator network that had been providing electricity and returned them to the main power grid. The switch between the two resulted in a brief outage, but that allowed PG&E crews to complete the operation needed to return all customers, including Stanford, to their usual power source.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, a power outage impacted more than 8,900 PG&E customers in portions of San Mateo County. Crews immediately responded and began working on restoring power. Local authorities gave the green light to PG&E Thursday to enter the area impacted by Tuesday's Edgewood Fire, where the utility's equipment is located that serves the university.