Power Restored to All Affected By Peninsula Power Outage Including Stanford: PG&E

Three days after a power outage knocked out electricity to nearly 9,000 PG&E customers in San Mateo County Tuesday -- an outage that also included sprawling Stanford University -- a spokesperson for the utility said Friday night that all power has been restored to the affected areas.
Electricity was restored by 4 p.m. Friday to those affected by Tuesday's outage.
PG&E moved customers Friday afternoon from a temporary generator network that had been providing electricity and returned them to the main power grid. The switch between the two resulted in a brief outage, but that allowed PG&E crews to complete the operation needed to return all customers, including Stanford, to their usual power source.
At about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, a power outage impacted more than 8,900 PG&E customers in portions of San Mateo County. Crews immediately responded and began working on restoring power. Local authorities gave the green light to PG&E Thursday to enter the area impacted by Tuesday's Edgewood Fire, where the utility's equipment is located that serves the university.