Powerball 5/5 Ticket Worth $386,000 Sold at Sunnyvale 7-Eleven

A Powerball player in the South Bay is holding a ticket matching the first five numbers drawn Monday night, worth more than $386,000, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 848 Evelyn Ave. in Sunnyvale, the lottery said.

The numbers in Monday's $147 million draw were: 5-15-38-47-65 and the Powerball number 10. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball number.

There were no jackpot winners in the multi-state Powerball draw Monday evening, do the jackpot for Wednesday's draw jumps to an estimated $158 million.