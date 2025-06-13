Unclaimed $1.4M Powerball ticket sold in Sacramento about to expire

A Powerball ticket bought in Sacramento worth $1.4 million is about to expire, according to the California Lottery.

It's been nearly 6 months since a Powerball ticket matching five numbers was sold by the ARCO am/pm gas station at Marconi and Eastern avenues in Sacramento, and the ticketholder has yet to come forward, the lottery says.

The ticket from the Dec. 18 draw is worth $1,391,550 and expires Monday, June 16. The winning numbers drawn were 6, 15, 18, 33 and 49.

Lottery officials say there’s no way of knowing who bought the winning ticket. Powerball winners in California who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, they say.

If no one with the winning ticket comes forward by Monday, the nearly $1.4 million prize will go to public schools in California, the lottery says.

If the winning ticketholder cannot claim the prize in person, a written claim must be postmarked on or before Monday.

Players can find all instructions on how to claim at www.calottery.com/claim-a-prize.