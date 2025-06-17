What happens now after $1.4M Powerball ticket goes unclaimed?

No one came forward in time to claim a $1.4 million Powerball ticket sold in Sacramento back in December, and now the money will go to public schools, the California Lottery says.

The 180-day period for claiming $1,391,550 in winnings came and passed Monday for a ticket that matched the first five numbers in the Dec. 18 Powerball draw. The winning numbers were 6, 15, 18, 33 and 49.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A California Lottery spokesperson said via email Tuesday morning "the largest prize claimed for that drawing remains the sole 4-number plus the Powerball match worth $36,252. The 5-number match missing only the Powerball for $1,391,550 remains unclaimed."

The money from that unclaimed prize now will go into the California Lottery's fund for public education, according to lottery rules.

The winning ticket was sold at the ARCO AM/PM gas station at Marconi and Eastern avenues in Sacramento.

Meanwhile, in the most recent draw games, the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday is for an estimated $280 million; Wednesday's Powerball drawing is for an estimated $101 million; and Wednesday's Superlotto Plus drawing is for an estimated $17 million.