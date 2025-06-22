Legendary San Francisco preacher Dr. Amos Brown honored in street sign ceremony

One of San Francisco's most influential faith leaders and civil rights pioneers was honored on Saturday.

As part of a weekend marking Dr. Amos Brown, a new street sign was unveiled in his honor near Third Baptist Church.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

People gathered outside the church on Saturday to honor the reverend during a special ceremony.

"Leading people to the way of justice, love, mercy, peace," Brown said.

Brown has been at the pulpit since 1976 and brought together faith, equality and social justice.

Mayor Daniel Lurie was present at the event.

"In this city, you challenged every mayor, including me, to live up to our highest ideals, and across this country, you marched with Dr. King, you fought for civil rights in Mississippi, you have helped carry forward the unfinished work of justice throughout this country," Lurie said.

Brown addressed the crowd and thanked the church for allowing him to serve.

After half a century in the pulpit, Brown is stepping back, and the church will celebrate his retirement as senior pastor over the weekend. He still plans to head the educational and cultural initiatives.

"I'm not retiring, I'm just repositioning," he said.