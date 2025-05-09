Pregnant San Jose woman and unborn child killed in I-280 crash

A 25-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed Thursday night in a crash on Interstate 280 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 7:34 p.m. Thursday, CHP units responded to a two-vehicle crash where one party had been ejected on southbound I-280, north of Bird Avenue, police said.

A green Honda Civic was traveling southbound on I-280, north of Bird Avenue, when it crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into a Ford pickup, the CHP said. The crash caused the driver of the Civic to be ejected.

Emergency personnel responded and began CPR on the unresponsive driver, a 25-year-old woman from San Jose who police said was pregnant. She was taken to Valley Medical Center, where she and her unborn child later died.

Two children also riding in the Honda Civic appeared uninjured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution, the CHP said.

No information was provided about the status of the pickup driver.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash. Three lanes of the freeway were closed for about two hours during the investigation, the CHP said.

Any witnesses or persons with information about the crash should contact the CHP San Jose Area Office at 408-961-0900.