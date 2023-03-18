Pregnant Woman, 2 Children Stabbed in Antioch: Police

Police are investigating a stabbing that left two people in critical condition in Antioch Saturday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., police responded to a stabbing call in the 100 block of Wilbur.

According to police, when officers arrived at the home, they found three stabbing victims and also located a vehicle fleeing the scene.

Officers then pursued the vehicle. While the other officers rendered aid to the victims.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Three victims were transported to local hospitals. Two of the victims were listed in critical condition.

According to police, the victims were a 35-year-old woman, who is pregnant, an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. It’s not clear at this time which victims suffered critical injuries.

Antioch police officers pursued the suspect to Cordelia in Solano County, where the suspect was later taken into custody.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.