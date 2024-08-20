North Bay

Preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes North Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck near American Canyon Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey

The quake, which hit at 10:11 p.m., was centered about 2.2 miles west of American Canyon and 5.2 miles north-northwest of Vallejo  

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.


