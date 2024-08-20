Santa rosa

Preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Santa Rosa

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck Sonoma County on Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. 

The quake, which hit at 5:58 p.m., was centered about 3.5 miles north of Santa Rosa and 2.5 miles southeast of Larkfield-Wikiup. 

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said that there was small aftershock around the same area at 6:09 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.3.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

