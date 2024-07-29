Solano County

Preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Solano County

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck Solano County according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at about 4:58 p.m. Sunday, was centered about 7.7 miles southeast of Suisun City.

An earlier quake was reported in the area at 1 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.


