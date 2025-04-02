Contra Costa County

Preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Orinda

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Orinda Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at 10:43 p.m., was centered about 2 miles west of Orinda and 3.1 miles east of Berkeley, the USGS said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

