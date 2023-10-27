Preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake hits South Bay

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck the South Bay on Friday night, the United States Geological Survey said.

The earthquake occurred at 8:21 p.m. and it was 10.6 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said.

No other details were released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.



