Preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes South Bay

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Milpitas on Thursday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at 10:25 p.m., was centered about 6.6 miles east-northeast of Milpitas and about 10.9 miles north-northeast of San Jose.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

