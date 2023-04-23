Three Small Earthquakes Strike Near Antioch: USGS

Three small earthquakes struck the East Bay Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake also hit around the same area at 12:48 p.m. and it was centered 2.8 miles south-southwest of Antioch.

A second and larger preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit at around 1:20 p.m. and it was centered 2.2 miles south-southwest of Antioch.

A third earthquake, a preliminary 2.7 magnitude hit around the same area at 1:59 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.