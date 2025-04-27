Preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes North Bay

A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the Geysers on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at 11:32 pm, was centered about 20 miles east of Cloverdale, the USGS said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES