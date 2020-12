A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported Sunday morning south of Gilroy, according to the USGS.

The rattling was reported at around 11:05 a.m. in San Juan Bautista, Aromas, Prunedale, Las Lomas and Elkhorn.

No damage has been reported.

Earlier Sunday morning, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake was reportedly felt in Paradise, Sacramento and other areas of Northern California.

No damage was reported after that initial earthquake either.