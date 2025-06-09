Earthquakes

Preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Pinole

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Pinole on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at 9:30 p.m., was centered 1.1 miles northwest of Pinole and 1.2 miles west of Hercules, the USGS said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.


BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

EarthquakesPinole
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us