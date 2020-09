A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake was reported near San Leandro Sunday morning, according to the USGS.

The quake was reported at 11:43 a.m. and was felt near San Leandro, Fairview, Hayward, San Lorenzo and Castro Valley.

#BREAKING A magnitude 3.4 quake rattled the San Lorenzo area and parts of the East Bay. The quake hit at about 11:43 am. No reports of damage. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/JX3j3S6OtZ — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) September 6, 2020

No injuries or damages have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.