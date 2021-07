A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Angwin in Napa County early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 12:36 a.m. and was centered 7.6 miles east-southeast of Angwin, 17.5 miles north of Napa and 19.4 miles north-northeast of Sonoma, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.