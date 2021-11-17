earthquake

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes in Danville-San Ramon Area: USGS

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck on the border of Danville and San Ramon Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 11:43 a.m. and was centered 1 mile northeast of San Ramon, 2.7 miles southeast of Danville, 5.3 miles southeast of Alamo and 6.4 miles north-northwest of Dublin, the USGS reported.

Smaller quakes rattled the same area in the minutes after the 3.8 quake, according to the USGS. Check out the list below for a breakdown.

  • 2.6 magnitude at 11:46 a.m.
  • 3.0 magnitude at 11:58 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Are you prepared for the next big one?

