3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes in Danville-San Ramon Area: USGS

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck on the border of Danville and San Ramon Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 11:43 a.m. and was centered 1 mile northeast of San Ramon, 2.7 miles southeast of Danville, 5.3 miles southeast of Alamo and 6.4 miles north-northwest of Dublin, the USGS reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Smaller quakes rattled the same area in the minutes after the 3.8 quake, according to the USGS. Check out the list below for a breakdown.

2.6 magnitude at 11:46 a.m.

3.0 magnitude at 11:58 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Are you prepared for the next big one?