Preliminary 3.4 magnitude quake shakes the East Bay

A preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake shook the East Bay just outside Berkeley Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 11:12 a.m., USGS said, and was centered around 2 miles east southeast of Berkeley and around 2.6 miles north of Piedmont.

Shortly after the quake struck, the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency posted on social media that it would "be conducting visual safety checks of infrastructure," then advised riders to expect service delays.

ATTN: Due to the earthquake that just took place we will be conducting visual safety checks of infrastructure including in the #subwaysvc. Expect minor service delays. — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) April 6, 2024

A spokesperson for BART said the earthquake did cause some delays as the agency conducted inspections afterward, but it had since returned to operating at full speed and without delay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



