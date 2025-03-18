3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Dublin

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Dublin Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 7:46 p.m. about 3 miles west of Dublin, the USGS said, with a depth of about 7.27 miles.

The jolt was felt as far away as San Francisco and Novato, and BART reported that the quake slowed down service by about 20 minutes.

People in Hayward also reported feeling a sharp jolt, and there were reverberations from Fremont to Richmond. Walnut Creek was also rattled in Contra Costa County.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

