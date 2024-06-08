California

Preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Lake County

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Lake County, which is located in Northern California on Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. 

The quake, which hit at 12:34 p.m., was centered about 5.3 miles west of Cobb and 14.2 miles north of Healdsburg. It was originally reported as a 4.0 magnitude quake, but USGS has since upgraded it.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

