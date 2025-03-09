Earthquakes

Preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake rattles Westlake Village

By Karla Rendon

A preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the Westlake Village Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at 1:03 p.m. about 11 kilometers southwest of Westlake Village. It struck at a depth of 11.7 kilometers.

Residents in Hollywood, Canoga Park, Ventura and various other parts in the Southland reported feeling the shaking.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported in connection with the earthquake.

