Preliminary 4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Lake County

A preliminary 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck Lake County on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which struck at 6:34 p.m., was centered about 2.3 miles Northwest of Cobb and 10.3 miles Southwest of Clearlake. The USGS originally reported the quake had a 4.5 magnitude.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

