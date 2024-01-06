earthquake

Preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes in Northern California

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook Mendocino County Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Service.

USGS reports that the quake struck at around 10:32 a.m. It was centered under a mile north northwest of the census designated palace of Potter Valley, and around 37 miles northwest of the city of Clearlake.

No other information was immediately available. 

