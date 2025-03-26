Prescott Market brings food hall to West Oakland

A huge redevelopment project years in the making is getting close to its grand opening in West Oakland.

Prescott Market will feature eight local eateries and beverage businesses in a new 12,000-square-foot area occupying a former industrial space on 18th Street, next to Rimondi Park.

"It's great to see a lot of people in the city paying attention to this area and providing them more services that the people down here have been needing," said Jonathan Ruppert, who owns the Pizzeria Violetta that will be a part of the market.

Partners Harv Singh and Joe Ernst hope the space will include outdoor seating, secured parking, live entertainment and events, and serve as a community hub.

"There are a lot of families in this neighborhood that are just looking for something to do and hang out," said Singh, Prescott Market's director and curator.

Ernst said "sky is the limit" for the new venture.

"I think we are really trying to do something for the people who are here and make it comfortable and accessible to all demographics, all income levels," said Ernst, Prescott Market owner. "If this can continue to be a catalyst for more investment in community building in the neighborhood, then that is success."

The development project also includes the transformation of several other surrounding buildings that Ernst hopes add to job growth, which is all part of a larger push to redevelop the historically underserved area located near the former Wood Street encampment.

Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife has been working since 2021 on plans for the area and helped establish a farmers market that is expected to help boost business too.

"This market is emblematic of what Oakland can be when you have lots of different stake holders working together," Fife said. "We need people coming together and understanding what Oakland's challenges are and committing to make sure we transform those challenges into opportunities -- and that is what we are doing right here."

Prescott Market will be open seven days a week. The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday.

