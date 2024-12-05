health care

Sen. Wiener introduces bills aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs

State Sen. Scott Wiener is rolling out new legislation meant to lower the cost of insulin and other prescription drugs in California.

Wiener on Wednesday introduced two bills, with the first being the Insulin Affordability Act. The bill would cap co-payments at $35 a month for private health plans. He said it is a move 25 other states have made.

The senator's second bill is aimed at regulating pharmacy benefit managers, who he describes as pharmaceutical middlemen.

Both the California Chronica Care Coalition and the United Healthworkers said they support Wiener's proposed bills.

"I have seen patients who have had to choose between refilling insulin or paying their rent," said Joseph Brown with United Healthcare Workers. "And if they miss a few doses they don't just feel unwell for a few days, but they can have a lifetime of problems, including infection and limbs lost."

Supporters said insulin is a potential life or death need for people with diabetes, and the proposed changes will help 4 million Californians get the medication they need at an affordable price.

