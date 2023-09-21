Bay Area

President Biden coming to the Bay Area for campaign event

This will the third time the president has visited the Bay Area this year

By Bay City News

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President Joe Biden is heading to the Bay Area next week for a campaign event, the White House confirmed Thursday.

The president is set to arrive on Tuesday for a re-election campaign reception, though the White House did not specify where the event will take place. 

Joe Biden Jun 20

President Biden wraps up Bay Area visit

Joe Biden Jun 18

President Biden announces climate funding during Bay Area visit

The president was last in the region in June for a three-day trip in which he met with tech leaders to discuss artificial intelligence technology, announced a $600 million investment in climate change adaptation strategies around the country, and went to two campaign events in Los Gatos and Atherton.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bay Area
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us