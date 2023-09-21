President Biden coming to the Bay Area for campaign event

President Joe Biden is heading to the Bay Area next week for a campaign event, the White House confirmed Thursday.

The president is set to arrive on Tuesday for a re-election campaign reception, though the White House did not specify where the event will take place.

The president was last in the region in June for a three-day trip in which he met with tech leaders to discuss artificial intelligence technology, announced a $600 million investment in climate change adaptation strategies around the country, and went to two campaign events in Los Gatos and Atherton.