Donald Trump

President Trump to target San Francisco's Presidio Trust in executive order

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order to eliminate one of San Francisco's most iconic landmarks on Wednesday.

According to the order, the Presidio Trust should be eliminated because it’s “unnecessary.” Presidio Trust is the federal agency charged with running and protecting the San Francisco Park, which was designated a national historic landmark in 1962.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement on Wednesday night:

“In 1996, the Presidio Trust Act was passed in a bipartisan way when Republicans held the majority in Congress and has retained bipartisan support ever since. The Presidio Trust is statutory, and it has been protected from assaults over time by its statutory strength. We will be carefully reviewing the language of the President’s executive order and its purpose.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpSan FranciscoTrump Administration
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us