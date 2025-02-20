President Trump to target San Francisco's Presidio Trust in executive order

President Donald Trump issued an executive order to eliminate one of San Francisco's most iconic landmarks on Wednesday.

According to the order, the Presidio Trust should be eliminated because it’s “unnecessary.” Presidio Trust is the federal agency charged with running and protecting the San Francisco Park, which was designated a national historic landmark in 1962.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement on Wednesday night:

“In 1996, the Presidio Trust Act was passed in a bipartisan way when Republicans held the majority in Congress and has retained bipartisan support ever since. The Presidio Trust is statutory, and it has been protected from assaults over time by its statutory strength. We will be carefully reviewing the language of the President’s executive order and its purpose.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.