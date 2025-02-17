Presidents Day protests against Trump, Musk slated across Bay Area

Protesters were gathering Monday at Tesla dealerships across the Bay Area in response to Elon Musk’s cost cutting with the Trump administration.
On what organizers were dubbing "Not My Presidents Day," rallies were slated for San Francisco, San Jose and Dublin, among other places where Musk's electric vehicle company has a presence.
Protesters said that they're concerned about President Donald Trump appointing Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, tasked with cutting costs in Washington and Musk gaining access to sensitive data.
Bob Redell has more in the video above, and Marianne Favro has more in the video below.
