Presidents Day protests against Trump, Musk slated across Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff and Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Protesters were gathering Monday at Tesla dealerships across the Bay Area in response to Elon Musk’s cost cutting with the Trump administration.

On what organizers were dubbing "Not My Presidents Day," rallies were slated for San Francisco, San Jose and Dublin, among other places where Musk's electric vehicle company has a presence.

Protesters said that they're concerned about President Donald Trump appointing Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, tasked with cutting costs in Washington and Musk gaining access to sensitive data.

Bob Redell has more in the video above, and Marianne Favro has more in the video below.

Dozens of people lined the streets outside of the Tesla dealership in Palo Alto on Sunday to protest Elon Musk’s cost cutting role with the Trump administration. Marianne Favro reports.
