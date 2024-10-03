Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Announce 10th Annual ‘Clear the Shelters' Campaign Led to Almost 5,200 Pet Adoptions From Local Shelters

SAN JOSE, CA – Oct. 3, 2024 – NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 / KSTS announced that nearly 5,200 pets were adopted from area animal shelters during NBCUniversal Local’s 10th annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10.

Nationwide, the milestone 2024 campaign helped 168,832 pets find new homes – the highest single-year adoption total in the initiative’s history by more than 7,000 pets – and raised more than $500,000 for participating animal shelters. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has now led to nearly 1.2 million pet adoptions and generated more than $5 million in funds benefiting shelters across the nation.

“I’m pleased to announce that our 2024 Clear The Shelters campaign has surpassed expectations, with nearly 5,200 pets finding loving homes in our local community,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “This milestone achievement reflects the compassion and support of our viewers, local shelters, and volunteers. The success of this year’s campaign highlights the power of coming together to make a meaningful difference for our furry friends and renews our commitment to moving the Bay Area forward by positively impacting animals in need across Northern California.”

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s 2024 Clear The Shelters campaign featured five in-person adoption events:

Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, in partnership with Tri-City Animal Shelter at the 40th Fremont Festival of the Arts.

Saturday, Aug. 17, at the San Francisco SPCA.

Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Oakland Zoo with Oakland Animal Services, Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter, and East Bay SPCA.

Saturday, Aug. 24, at County of Santa Clara Animal Services.

Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Bark and Meow Around the Block event at Berkeley Humane.

NBCUniversal Local’s 2024 Clear The Shelters was conducted by 139 NBC- and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations, which partnered with more than 1,620 shelters and rescues across all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam. This year’s record-breaking campaign was a collaboration with longtime campaign partners Greater Good Charities and WeRescue and national sponsor Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.

Follow Clear The Shelters on social media:

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuring the Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo's local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with braking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station's multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is led by NBCUniversal Local. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities promote pet adoption and raise needed funds. Clear The Shelters was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, Clear The Shelters has led to nearly 1.2 million pet adoptions and raised more than $5 million for participating shelters and rescues.

###

MEDIA CONTACT

Liza Catalan

408-432-4302

liza.catalan@nbcuni.com